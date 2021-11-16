Local SMEs invited to avail of subsidised courses at IT Carlow

CO CARLOW businesses that want to work smarter using the newest technologies are invited to take part in a series of digital, media and marketing development programmes in association with the faculty of Lifelong Learning at Institute of Technology Carlow.

IT Carlow and the county council’s Local Enterprise Office are offering 48 places on subsidised digital marketing programmes for SMEs starting in January 2022.

Welcoming the initiative, cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: “I am delighted that Carlow County Council and its Local Enterprise Office are working with IT Carlow and the team in Lifelong Learning to assist companies in the area of digital marketing and development for their businesses.”

The cathaoirleach continued: “Technology is ever-changing and business owners and their employees need to take a tech pit-stop to catch up on emerging technology to future-proof the business, and participating in the programmes on offer will assist in the strategic development of Co Carlow SMEs.”

Dr Joseph Collins, head of faculty at Lifelong Learning in IT Carlow, commented: “We are delighted to offer this opportunity to Co Carlow SMEs and with the current labour shortage it’s a great way to secure talent from their pool of employees by investing in their skill sets, and this partnership provides that opportunity. We know that providing continuing education programmes will help local firms improve, so it is a win for all involved.”

The programmes include certificates in digital media, digital marketing, marketing and entrepreneurship, and digital strategy.

Speaking about the benefits to Co Carlow SMEs, Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise in the Local Enterprise Office, said: “In the ever-changing world that we live, it is imperative for companies large and small to stay current on cultural trends, employees’ needs and technological know-how in order to retain top talent and these programmes provide an environment where companies can support their teams and their companies by engagement in lifelong learning.”

Subsidised places on the programmes can be booked at www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or by calling 059 9129783.