Pop up collection point for unwanted bikes in Carlow tomorrow

A pop-up collection point for old bikes that will enable children in Africa to attend school will take place at the Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Carlow Rotary Club School Bikes collection will take place between 8.30am and 3pm. Bikes need to be strong so they can withstand rough terrain, minimum 24 inch wheel and be in a reasonable repair.

By giving a bike that is no longer of use to them, people in Carlow can give children in the Gambia a chance to make it to school and get an education, while also contributing positively to a sustainable environment for all by reusing unwanted bikes.

Bikes will also continue to be accepted at Powerstown Civic Amenity Centre during normal opening hours.