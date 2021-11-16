‘Vulnerable’ teen sent to trial over alleged threats to kill

David Raleigh

A “vulnerable” female teenager, who is accused of making threats to kill two people in Limerick on four separate occasions, has been sent forward for trial.

Last year, a judge at Limerick District Court imposed a ban on identifying the accused. The woman’s solicitor claimed her client had been the subject of “vile” online media reports.

The woman (19) is accused of making four threats to kill or cause serious harm to a woman and a man, on various dates in 2020.

She made no reply when charged after she was arrested by gardaí in September 2020 and since then has remained in custody.

Gardaí previously informed the court they would make “strenuous objections” to bail.

The woman’s solicitor, Michele Finan of Connolly Finan Fleming Solicitors in Dublin, told the court the accused wished to “reserve her position on bail”.

She said her client was “very anxious” and told gardaí “she did intend to do some harm to herself”.

Ms Finan said it was a “very complex case” and the accused would be “exceptionally vulnerable in a prison setting”.

The accused has yet to be arraigned and has not yet indicated a plea.

Her trial date is due to be fixed on December 6th at Limerick Circuit Court.