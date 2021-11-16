Walsh Whiskey changes hands in multi-million deal

Bernard Walsh of Walsh Whiskey

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW-based company Walsh Whiskey has been acquired by global producer and distributor of alcoholic beverages Amber Beverage Group for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1999 by Bernard and Rosemary Walsh, the company’s brands, including two critically acclaimed multi-award-winning brands The Irishman and Writers’ Tears, which are sold in over 50 countries worldwide.

While no deal value has been disclosed, the Irish Times reported that informed sources indicated it could be on a par achieved when Irish Distillers sold Paddy to Sazerac in 2016 for an estimated €90 million.

The acquisition took effect from last Thursday with the existing management and staff remaining in place. Therefore, under the agreement, Mr Walsh is to stay on as managing director amid plans to expand distribution of the brands to many more markets.

This is a strategically significant move for Amber Beverage Group as it continues its successful growth as a global spirits company. The acquisition is also the group’s first entry into the fast-growing Irish whiskey sector – a category which has outstripped all other spirits categories for more than a decade.

“We are delighted to embark on a new phase of growth as part of Amber Beverage Group,” said Mr Walsh.

“Given the underlying strengths of our brands and of the long-term trajectory of Irish whiskey, this is a logical next step for us, providing a means of scaling up the business so that a greater number of consumers have the opportunity to participate in the search for the perfect drop or ‘taoscán’ of whiskey,” he added.

“I will continue to oversee all aspects of the business and in particular the development and production of our whiskeys, ensuring continuity of the same flavour profiles and high standards that have been the foundation of our success. Our talented team is excited by the greater opportunities that come from being part of Amber Beverage Group,” said Mr Walsh.

“I also take this opportunity to acknowledge the role that our dedicated team has played in helping make Walsh Whiskey the success it is today.”