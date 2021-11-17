Carlow band Exiles in Hot Press competition final

Darragh O’Connor and Jack O’Flaherty are Exiles

By Elizabeth Lee

A BAND from Carlow town has made it through to the finals of a nationwide search by music magazine Hot Press and a network of radio stations to find Ireland’s best young musical talents.

Exiles are pals Darragh O’Connor and Jack O’Flaherty and they’ve been selected by KCLR FM to represent the radio station in the New Local Hero competition.

Darragh hails from the Browneshill Road, while Jack is from Oak Park.

They released their debut EP Red Lights back in 2016, taking a break before returning to the fray in 2019. With oodles of studio experience to draw on, the duo are brimming with confidence and, after the pandemic-imposed hiatus, are now more mature as musicians with a growing appetite for success.

For ‘A New Local Hero’ competition, Hot Press joined forces with 25 radio stations throughout the country to support Irish music and Irish musicians.

Each radio station shortlisted five bands before whittling it down to just one act each, with Exiles being the one chosen in KCLR FM.

“The calibre of the artists is brilliant,” said Hot Press editor Niall Stokes. “The 25 songs really enraptured everyone and Exiles is a real contender for what is a fantastic overall prize. The judges have a tough job on their hands to select Ireland’s overall local hero!”

A showcase event this Thursday, 18 November, will be broadcast by all 25 stations, including KCLR. The winning act will be launched onto another level in their career and will receive €5,000 in cash, €5,000 worth of gear from Xmusic and the release of a single through the renowned Rubyworks record label.

The prize package also includes a guaranteed 30 plays on all 25 stations, adding up to a minimum of 750 plays in all, national exposure via an interview in Hot Press and a full PR campaign around the release of the single.

The competition is supported by XL Retail Group as well as the BAI through its Sound & Vision scheme, MCD Productions, IMRO, RAAP and Xmusic. The 25 stations involved are all members of the IBI (Independent Broadcasters of Ireland).