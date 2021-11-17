Carlow College welcomes minister Harris

Miniser Simon Harris, centre, with Carlow College vice president Helen Maher and college president, Fr Con Ó Maoldhomhnaigh

MINISTER Simon Harris paid a visit to Carlow College on Monday 15 November, meeting staff and students.

The minister was welcomed to Ireland’s second-oldest higher education institution by college president Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh and vice-president Helen Maher.

Mr Harris was then brought on a tour of the college campus, where he engaged with some of the college students and staff.

Fr Ó Maoldhomhnaigh said that the visit marked “a key milestone” in Carlow College’s history to date. He told minister Harris that Carlow College has pursued its educational mission over 238 years, during which the regional, national and international context has changed continually. Throughout this period, the college has looked to adapt to these changing circumstances in a manner which has remained relevant to the needs of society and true to its educational objective.

He said that over the years the college has embarked on a collaboration process with the higher education sector and since 2017 has engaged in discussions regarding its integration into the framework of the southeast region.

Minister Harris said: “I was delighted to visit Carlow College today and to meet so many dedicated staff and students. The past 18 months have been incredibly difficult for everyone, but it is heartening to hear how Carlow College adapted to all the challenges Covid has brought, and through a lot of hard work and a willingness to be agile in its teaching methods, it continues to deliver for its students. For this, the staff and governing authority deserve huge praise and I was delighted that I was able to finally visit today to deliver that message in person.”

Ms Maher stated that “hosting Minister Harris has provided a wonderful opportunity to showcase the unique and transformational educational experience Carlow College has to offer third-level students. The college’s strong teaching and research expertise in the area of arts, humanities and social studies has been of particular benefit to a diverse constituency of students in the southeast region and further afield and we look forward to making a significant contribution to higher education provision in the region into the future”.

Speaking after the meeting, Fr Maoldhomhnaigh said he was deeply appreciative of the minister taking time out of his busy schedule to visit the college.

He said: “Our region is facing an exciting future in the context of the planned developments for higher education and I very much welcome the recent announcement regarding the establishment of the new Technological University for the southeast.