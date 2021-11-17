Carlow documentary makers selected for development programme

Two Carlow natives have been selected to take part of national documentary development scheme.

Graduate student and documentary maker Alison Byrne and PhD student Sandrine Ndahiro, from Rwanda, will be developing skills to help adapt to their upcoming documentary titled ‘Unsilencing: My Journey to Carlow’ as part of the Docs Ireland IGNITE Programme 2021.

The IGNITE program is a project-led scheme, which supports the progression of the selected projects and their teams, through training that will focus on the development process of documentary making. The scheme will foster a new generation of non-fiction creative documentary talent from all over the island of Ireland to pursue their first or second feature, and to provide them with a platform to develop the spectrum of skills and knowledge required to succeed as a feature documentary film-maker on an international level.

The documentary questions bias and delves into the exploration of the dual nature of the Irish identity. In a series of portraits shining a light on lived experiences from other ethnic minorities, ‘Unsilencing: My Journey to Carlow’ shows the triumphs and challenges that have been faced by those on their quest of integrating into Co. Carlow, Ireland. ‘Unsilencing: My Journey to Carlow’ contributes to society and Carlow natives by not only developing their knowledge of racism ( no matter how liminal it may be) but providing them with a platform to truly hear individual stories. Through the documentary, Carlow natives are exposed to the cultural richness that makes up Carlow and understands the importance of cherishing and celebrating these individuals. This theme of acceptance is something that can move beyond Carlow and be applied to a both national and international audience as we are in a transformative period where we are discussing issues of race, ethnicity, and diversity.

Starting the week of the 15th of November Alison and Sandrine will be trained by industry professionals on topics such as perfecting your pitch, funding, marketing and distribution, and many more.

The pair two out of three members of the Unsilencing team who had previously released the documentary Unsilencing Black Voices last year with co-founder Catherine Osikoya. Unsilencing: My Journey to Carlow is a project in development under the VISUAL Carlow Artists in residence program 2021.

Unsilencing: My Journey to Carlow is currently looking for participants for this project. If you are interested in being a part of this project and having your voice heard, please contact [email protected]