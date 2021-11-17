Council outlines its plan to tackle climate change

By Suzanne Pender

THE council’s actions and targets to tackle climate change were discussed at last week’s meeting.

Senior executive officer Orla Barrett outlined progress on the local authority’s Climate Adaptation Strategy, first adopted in September 2019.

She said a review of the strategy last year indicated that of the council’s 110 actions, 10% had been completed, with 90% ongoing, while this year’s review saw 50% completed and 50% ongoing.

Ms Barrett said that from 2023, all council vehicles purchased will be electric. There will also be increased awareness about minimising the use of petrol/diesel vehicles.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace spoke of the “huge gaping hole” the government had missed in its climate strategy in terms of retrofitting homes and asked if the Carlow figure was available in terms of the number of homes requiring retrofitting.

Ms Barrett stated that the council was aware of the figure in terms of its own stock, but not for the entire county’s housing stock. Ms Barrett said she would seek that figure, but also promoted a personal responsibility for homeowners.

“There is nothing wrong with turning your heat down one degree or putting a jumper on if you feel cold. Even leaving the tap running when you are brushing your teeth can use up to 20 litres of water; for Carlow, that alone saves 70,000 or 80,000 litres a day, so little things do make a difference,” she added.

Changing the type of planting the council carries out around the county, the creation of wildflower or woodland areas and working with schools are also among the council’s strategy.