  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Day appointments cancelled at Tallaght University Hospital after power failure

Day appointments cancelled at Tallaght University Hospital after power failure

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

A power failure at Tallaght University Hospital has resulted in all scheduled outpatient appointments and day procedures for adults and children being cancelled.

The emergency department and ICU are both impacted.

In the early hours of this morning power to a section of Tallaght University Hospital failed.

The hospital is currently running on a generator in certain areas of the building including radiology, outpatients, theatre and ICU.

It has resulted in all scheduled outpatient appointments and day procedures being cancelled today – including x-ray appointments and blood tests.

However dialysis, oncology and haematology appointments are not affected.

The emergency department is one of the areas impacted and members of the public are being asked to attend their GP first where possible.

The children’s urgent care centre is not affected by the outage.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Donnelly says antigen tests will not be free except in schools

Wednesday, 17/11/21 - 9:54am

Call for Varadkar to resign made ‘without consultation’ with Young Fine Gael members

Wednesday, 17/11/21 - 9:54am

Mother and Baby Homes: Minister apologises for ‘would not remember’ comment

Wednesday, 17/11/21 - 9:17am