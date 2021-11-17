Death notices and funeral arrangements

Luke Kelly, Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow

Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sisters Nano, Dolly, Josie and Kathleen and brother Pat. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann Kelly (nee Lillis), daughter Ann-Marie, sons Luke, Michael, Patrick, Andrew and Hugh, daughters-in-law Joanne and Amanda, son-in-law Jason, Andrew’s partner Emma, grandchildren Lauren, Luke, Richard, Zack and Emily-Jane, sisters Maureen, Martha, Bernadette, Helena and Angela, brothers Hugh and Francis, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Luke’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Wednesday from 2pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm and on Thursday from 2pm with removal that evening, arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Luke’s family would ask you to adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in the funeral home and in the church.

Luke’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/