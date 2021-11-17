Dublin site with planning permission for 1,823 homes is on the market for €50m

A 27.4-acre site with planning permission for 1,823 residential units has gone on the market for €50 million.

According to property advisor Savills Ireland, all the required infrastructure is ready for a developer to begin working on the site.

The Dublin site, located in Clongriffin, also comes with full planning permission for a 209-bedroom hotel, incorporating 20 short-term let apartments.

Furthermore, the “Project Capital North” land comes with planning permission for 1,367 car parking spaces as well as 22,728 square metres of commercial space providing for office accommodation and retail units.

Speaking about the site, Andrew Sherry, Divisional Director at Savills Ireland said the location is in an ideal spot.

“Everything is in place for a prospective buyer to commence construction immediately on what will be one of the largest residential developments in Ireland.

“The location of the site is ideal – it’s highly accessible – and there is an abundance of transport options within walking distance that will have you in Dublin city centre in less than 25 minutes – or Dublin Airport in 15 minutes.

“We expect there to be significant demand from developers and investors to acquire this site given the scale of the opportunity on offer.”