  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí seize firearm in investigation into ‘dissident republican activity’

Gardaí seize firearm in investigation into ‘dissident republican activity’

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Gardaí have seized a firearm in Co Cavan as part of an investigation into “dissident republican activity”.

The weapon, an AK47, was seized following a search of a house in the Tullyhaw area of the county on Wednesday.

Gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit recovered the firearm along with a quantity of ammunition during the search.

“The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region,” Garda chief superintendent Justin Kelly said.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Twitter opposes court order sought by journalists who claim they were defamed

Wednesday, 17/11/21 - 7:25pm

Newborn baby died after mother had epileptic seizure and fell on him, inquest hears

Wednesday, 17/11/21 - 6:53pm

Cork murder-suicide inquest hears brothers were attacked with axe

Wednesday, 17/11/21 - 6:29pm