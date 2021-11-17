Green Flag awarded to 11 parks in Dublin city

All 11 Dublin city parks submitted for a Green Flag award in 2021 have been successful, Dublin City Council (DCC) has confirmed.

The Green Flag award, introduced to Ireland in 2015, is an international standard for parks and green spaces, the council’s Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Services division said.

“The 11 Green Flag awards demonstrates the commitment of the city council to the stewardship of parks and biodiversity in the city, the care and diligence of parks staff to maintain horticultural standards and the passion of local communities whose engagement is key to a successful park,” said Leslie Moore, head of the division.

“Never before has the importance of parks and being close to nature been so important for the health and wellbeing of communities.

“Neighbourhood and local parks have been the go-to place to exercise and meet with neighbours albeit at a social distance.

“Visits to parks have more than doubled which has created some issues with increased litter, however during Covid people have engaged with their local environment and more environmental volunteer groups have established.”

All successful Green Flag sites must demonstrate that they are managed in line with high environmental standards, with applicants judged against 27 criteria in categories including ‘a welcoming place’, ‘clean and well maintained’ and ‘community involvement’.

The new Green Flag parks are:

Bushy Park

Poppintree Park

Blessington Street Park

St Anne’s Park

Markievicz Park

Albert College Park

Herbert Park

Father Collins Park

Saint Audoen’s Park

Weaver Park

Saint Patrick’s Park

DCC said it intended to enter more parks for the award in 2022.