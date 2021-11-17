IFA says CAP proposals will be devastating for Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

CAP proposals will have “devastating consequences” for Co Carlow, with a whopping €6.5m expected to be lost from the local economy if they go ahead. That was the doomsday scenario presented to members of Carlow County Council last week by an emergency delegation from Carlow IFA.

The local branch had sought to address the local authority, an 11th request that was granted by members. The IFA delegation included its chairman John Nolan and members John Kehoe, Joseph Kelly and Marion Dalton.

Mr Nolan described Ireland as arguably “one of the best food-producing countries on the planet” with high yields and one of the lowest carbon footprints in Europe. Mr Nolan added that Co Carlow ranks as one of the most productive counties in the country, its farmers producing effectively and efficiently, which is “something to be acknowledged and proud of”.

Mr Nolan stated that the EU’s current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) proposals “severely hurt the most productive farmers”, with Co Carlow “set to lose €6.5m if the current proposal is enacted”, which he predicted would have detrimental consequences not just for farmers but for the county’s towns and villages and industries that are heavily reliant on agriculture.

Mr Nolan urged council members to lobby their local TDs and make the case for rejecting the CAP proposals in their current format.

Cllr Charlie Murphy described CAP as the “biggest issue to hit Carlow farmers since the sugar factory closed” and urged people “not to be codded … this is a political decision”.

“This is not a done deal – there’s a lot of influence still here and a lot of political games yet to be played,” said cllr Murphy.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella agreed that if CAP was adopted it would be “disastrous” for Carlow. “What other sector would put up with having a 45% decrease in their income?” he remarked.

“Being penalised for being productive and efficient, and that’s what all the Teagasc experts and government grants were encouraging over the years,” added cllr Kinsella.

“Penalised for being a good farmer,” he said.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue recounted a conversation he’d had with Co Carlow farmers recently, who indicated that the funding from Europe paid him a wage and his bills, including the local co-op. “A 45% decrease in his income … how does he reconcile that? How can we expect Irish farmers or Carlow farmers to put up with that?” he asked.

Cllr John McDonald stated that deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor was “working hard” for farmers and had attended various meetings with the Oireachtas committee on the matter. “She is supporting you, and we are supporting you,” said cllr McDonald.

Cllr John Murphy stated that the clear message was that the €6m currently going into every town and village in the county would be gone if CAP goes ahead.

Delegation member John Kehoe remarked that there was “nothing we do better in Carlow than farming”. He accepted CAP was “confusing”, but essentially it was based on productivity. He painted a scenario of two farms side by side – “one farmer intensive and the other not quite”. The CAP policy is to take the money from the productive one and give it to the less productive.

Mr Kehoe stated that the productive farmer was the one more likely to purchase “a Keenan’s feeder or a Broughan trailer”, so cuts to farm incomes would have knock-on effects for the county’s many agricultural-related industries.

He, too, urged members to support farmers on the issue.