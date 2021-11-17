Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

A further 61 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Co Carlow according to the most recent daily figures.

It brings a total of 935 cases in the county in the last two weeks.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,633 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 634 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,609 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 43 deaths newly notified in the past week.

