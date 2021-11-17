St Mullins resident at constant risk of flooding

By Suzanne Pender

IT WAS described as “the luck of God” that a woman in St Mullins wasn’t flooded again following heavy downpours recently.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr Tommy Kinsella once again raised the issue of a homeowner in St Mullins, who has been subjected to flooding from the River Barrow on several occasions.

“Has progress been made? I’m pleading with you … this is going on over four years and this lady is living in a dreadful situation,” he said. Cllr Kinsella remarked that the woman was extremely fearful she would be flooded again last week, but at the 11th hour the water subsided.

“She can’t be lucky all the time,” cllr Kinsella added, urging the council once again to take action.