Bagenalstown park award is a first for Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

BAGENALSTOWN Town Park achieved a first for Co Carlow when it was awarded a Green Flag Community Award this week.

The community park was among the recipients at the 2021 Green Flag Awards announced by An Taisce Environmental Education, which acknowledges Ireland’s best public parks and gardens.

The number of Green Flag Awards for the best parks and gardens to visit in Ireland has increased this year, with 32 local authorities and park operators now partnering with An Taisce in delivering the international scheme.

Only awarded for exceeding tough environmental standards in green space management and excellence of visitor attractions, the Green Flag Award Scheme is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world.

Bagenalstown Town Park’s achievement is the first time a community space in Co Carlow has been accredited under the scheme.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the hard work put in by park staff and community volunteers across the country,” said minister of state for community development and charities Joe O’Brien.

“Not only in achieving this Green Flag success for Ireland today but in maintaining the many parks, gardens and greens across the country for our mutual benefit. It is a great credit that they largely remained open and well managed at this difficult time.”