Death notices and funeral arrangements

Noel Geoghegan

Páirc Mhuire, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, 17 November 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of Jason and the staff at Signacare Nursing Home, Killerig, Carlow. Predeceased by his adored wife Peggy, loving father to Tony, Kathleen, Desmond, John and Eleanor, his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother John, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noel’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Noel’s wishes were that His Funeral would be Strictly Private Please.

Noel’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad and difficult time. .

The Funeral Mass for Noel will take place on Saturday, November 20th, at 11am in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, followed by burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Noel’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Emer McDonald (née Foley)

Old Town, Clonmore, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow, and formerly Artane, Dublin. Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Eddie, loving mother of Niall and Colm, and cherished daughter of Deirdre and the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, mother, brothers Ronan and Brian, father-in-law Eddie (snr), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode R93 P710), with removal on Friday, arriving to The Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Clonmore, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Clonmore Cancer Medical Trust.

Please adhere to Government and HSE advice regarding Covid guidelines at all times.