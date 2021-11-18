Drugs worth an estimated €1.94 million seized in Co Meath

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Two men have been arrested following a major drug seizure in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The seizure was made as part of an ongoing garda investigation targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Meath area.

Gardaí have said that following a search operation of a premises in the Rathfeigh area, 97 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.94 million was seized by Revenue Officers.

Gardaí arrested a 59-year-old male and a 61-year-old male at the scene.

Both men are currently being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station with investigations ongoing.

 

