Gaelscoil Shoebox appeal exceeds all expectations

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Children from Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc with some of the shoeboxes they put together for Team Hope Christmas Shoe Box Appeal destined for children affected by poverty in Eastern Europe and Africa

By Suzanne Pender

FROM little toys to delicious treats and warm gloves to beautiful accessories, pupils from Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc were not found wanting as they packed their Christmas shoeboxes with love and care.

It was all part of the annual Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal, an annual tradition of giving the Gaelscoil is always delighted to support.

Organisers were thrilled to discover a huge stack of shoeboxes lining the wall of the school’s halla and these boxes are now winging their way to children in need in Eastern Europe and Africa.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

West Wicklow historical journal launched

Thursday, 18/11/21 - 12:49pm

Trolley dash in aid of Jigsaw

Thursday, 18/11/21 - 12:22pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, 18/11/21 - 12:00pm