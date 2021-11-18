Gaelscoil Shoebox appeal exceeds all expectations

By Suzanne Pender

FROM little toys to delicious treats and warm gloves to beautiful accessories, pupils from Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc were not found wanting as they packed their Christmas shoeboxes with love and care.

It was all part of the annual Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal, an annual tradition of giving the Gaelscoil is always delighted to support.

Organisers were thrilled to discover a huge stack of shoeboxes lining the wall of the school’s halla and these boxes are now winging their way to children in need in Eastern Europe and Africa.