Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan

There were a further 66 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow on Thursday evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 4,650 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 643 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 118 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Approximately 1 in 6 people in Ireland experienced Covid-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, high temperature or other flu like symptoms in the past week.

“The single most important action you can take if you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 is to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test. If you want to avoid passing Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to your friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as your symptoms begin is the most important thing you can do.”

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

No Covid test appointments available at Carlow testing centre

Thursday, 18/11/21 - 5:01pm

Bagenalstown park award is a first for Co Carlow

Thursday, 18/11/21 - 5:00pm

Tullow firm gets green light for extension

Thursday, 18/11/21 - 4:41pm

Similar Articles

No Covid test appointments available at Carlow testing centre

Thursday, 18/11/21 - 5:01pm

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Wednesday, 17/11/21 - 7:48pm

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Friday, 12/11/21 - 8:19pm