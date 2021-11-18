Man denies shooting which left dog dead

Declan Brennan

A man has denied firing a shotgun into his cousin’s home, leaving the man’s dog fatally wounded.

David Ward (36), of The Beeches, Clonshaugh Woods, Clonshaugh, Coolock, is on trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court accused of the reckless discharge of a firearm at Belcamp Lane, Dublin 17 on September 17th, 2016. He is also accused of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mr Ward has pleaded not guilty to both offences. His defence lawyer Keith Spencer BL told the jury that there was no doubt that shots were fired on the night, but that his client was not involved.

The defendant’s cousin John Ward gave evidence that days before the shooting, the defendant came to his home to complain about children playing “nick nacks” on his front door.

Mr Ward said that the defendant was giving out to his wife and he came out and picked up a bar. He said the defendant picked up a brick and they “had a few words” and “a small altercation” which lasted a few seconds.

Alleged threats

He claimed that the defendant said he would shoot out his windows. Mr Spencer put it to the witness that he was making this up and said “you are willing to lie and adapt whatever knowledge you have to implicate my client”.

The witness denied this and said the accused did make these threats.

The witness said that some nights later, he was in his sitting room and heard a bang. He said he looked out the back and saw “sparks hitting the back door” and saw the defendant standing on the back wall.

“I looked at him and the glass in front of me shattered and I hit the floor,” he said. He said he then got up and said “David, you’re dead”.

He said that is when a fourth shot was fired. Asked if he could see the gun, he told Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, that “it was a full length shotgun”.

Dog shot

He said one of his three dogs was shot during the incident and said the accused did that.

“He murdered the dog. He hit the dog in the back of the head,” he said.

The jury saw that in making a statement to gardaí, garda asked the witness if he saw the gun. The witness replied “it had to be a gun” and said he saw the blast.

Under cross-examination, the witness agreed with Mr Spencer that he was previously convicted for the sale and supply of drugs, but he has never repeated that offending.

He said he never got into disputes over the sale or supply of drugs and had no association with paramilitary organisations. The trial continues on Monday before Judge Elma Sheahan and a jury.