Ministers pay flying visits to Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

DEPUTY Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has praised the “positive engagement” of two ministers during their visits to Carlow last week.

Minister for higher education Simon Harris and minister for sport Jack Chambers both visited Carlow last week, taking in a number of educational and sporting locations across the county.

“Having invited both ministers to come to Carlow, I’d like to thank minister Jack Chambers and minister Simon Harris for their positive engagement with Carlovians while they were here,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I was honoured to have minister Harris in Carlow, visiting staff and students of Carlow College and IT Carlow. We discussed plans for the Technological University in the South East and students’ concerns, such as accommodation,” she stated.

“I was also delighted to have minister Jack Chambers come to Carlow again. And he visited some of our fine local clubs, such as Carlow Rugby Club, Carlow Town Hurling Club, O’Hanrahan’s GAA, Carlow Golf Club and Carlow Tennis Club during his visit,” she added.