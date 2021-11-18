  • Home >
No Covid test appointments available at Carlow testing centre

Thursday, November 18, 2021

There were no self-referral appointments for a Covid-19 test in Carlow on the HSE website this afternoon.

Typically, people can book a test the same day or a day after for a test at St Dympna’s.

The issue is not just a local one but affecting most counties. The HSE is conducting around 200,000 PCR tests a week and is currently at capacity.

A HSE spokesperson said online self-referrals remain open for appointments in Carlow, Kilkenny and the south east seven days a week.

“The majority of people will get a same day appointment, if not the following day.”

The spokesperson said the Carlow testing centre “is extremely busy today” but this is common with other centres nationally.

The spokesperson said there was also strong demand for tests tomorrow (Friday) but there may be capacity apparent as the online portal refreshes.

People can book an appointment https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/.

