Norma Foley confirms antigen tests for primary schools before the end of November

Minister for Education Norma Foley has confirmed antigen tests will be rolled out in primary schools, free of charge, on or before the 29th of November.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Ms Foley said antigen testing in schools has a role to play in specific instances.

The antigen test campaign in primary schools is being introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19 in classrooms with children being unvaccinated.

“I am pleased to confirm that the HSE, in collaboration with the Department Education, have informed me that antigen tests will now be made available to children in a primary school pods if a child in the pod tests positive for Covid,” Ms Foley said.

“We’ve also been told that parents and guardians will be asked to inform the school principal of a positive Covid result and the principal will then inform parents of other children in the pod.”

However, the Minister for Education did confirm that no personal details will be shared if a child tests positive.

According to Ms Foley, if there are two or more cases in a class within a seven-day period outside the original pod, antigen tests will be offered to the full class.

Furthermore, the HSE has said that a call centre will be established to facilitate parents having antigen tests delivered to their home.