Trolley dash in aid of Jigsaw

Lidl ‘s seventh annual trolley dash is about to take place and this year, the proceeds of the fundraiser will be donated to children’s charity, Jigsaw. The fundraiser offers shoppers the opportunity to win their entire Christmas food shop for just €1, in aid of charity partner Jigsaw. Every store across the country will have one winner who will be challenged to a ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style dash around their local Lidl store to grab as much of their Christmas shopping as possible in just two minutes. Tickets will go on sale in all Lidl stores across Ireland on Saturday 13 November for two weeks only.

100% of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Jigsaw, whose mission is to support youth mental health in Ireland. Jigsaw offers supports to more than 250,000 people in schools, communities, workplaces and clubs across Ireland, whether that be a listening ear, giving expert mental health advice and offering families, teachers, and those who support young people ways to cope.

Running for its seventh year Lidl’s Trolley Dash has raised more than €1.7 million for charity partners since its inception.

From Dingle to Donegal, every Lidl store in the country will be picking one winner at random to complete a dash in their store, and with previous dashes valued well into the hundreds, customers are encouraged to get into stores from Saturday to secure their entry. Tickets will be sold at Lidl checkouts nationwide between from Saturday 13 November until Sunday 28 November and shoppers can purchase as many tickets as they wish in support of Jigsaw.

Speaking about Lidl’s Trolley Dash this year, Joseph Duffy, CEO of Jigsaw said: “It has been another very challenging year for us all, but no more so than for our young people. It is so important that young people in every community across Ireland know that we are here to support them. We want to thank Lidl and its customers for supporting Jigsaw though the annual Trolley Dash. From their ongoing support, every €1 ticket sold makes a significant difference to our work supporting young people with their mental health.”

All winners will be contacted by Wednesday 1 December and invited to take part in the Lidl Trolley Dash at their local Lidl store, before store opening. This gives the participants a clean run at the aisles to grab as many items on their Christmas shopping list as they can.

For more information about Lidl’s Trolley Dash competition and terms and conditions, see https://www.lidl.ie/trolleydash