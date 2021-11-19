By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Domestic Abuse Action Network will launch the 16 Days of Action against Domestic Abuse on Thursday 25 November at 12.30pm on Shamrock Plaza, Carlow.

The 16-day campaign is to raise awareness and call for changes at international, national and local levels to end domestic abuse.

2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the global campaign and it’s especially relevant this year because domestic abuse reports have risen significantly during the Covid lockdowns.

Due to Covid restrictions, the group will not march through the town as they have done in the past, but instead will stand in solidarity with all those suffering domestic abuse.

They will fly banners and wave placards and are asking their supporters to wear hi-viz jackets and something purple, if possible.