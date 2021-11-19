Boil water notice lifted in Borris

Irish Water and Carlow County Council wishes to notify customers on the Borris Public Water Supply that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which has been in place is now lifted with immediate effect. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.

Regional Operations Lead, Patrick Duggan said; “The Boil Water Notice was put in place due to issues with the treatment process at the water treatment plant. We would like to thank the people and the business community of Borris for their patience as we and our colleagues in Carlow County Council worked as quickly as we could in order to lift this Boil Water Notice.”

All consumers on the Borris Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Irish Water and Carlow County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.