Break-ins at Borris and Bagenalstown

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the Ballytiglea area on Thursday 18 November between 2pm and 9pm. Entry was gained via a window to the rear of the house. A number of rooms were disturbed and a sum of cash was taken. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Gardaí in Borris.

Gardaí are also looking into a break-in that occurred on the same day in Seskinryan, Bagenalstown.

The house was burgled between 8pm and 9.30pm. Entry was gained via a window at rear of house. A number of items of jewellery were taken including a silver diamond bracelet, two gold rings, ruby earrings and a gold bracelet. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact gardaí in Bagenalstown.