By Elizabeth lee

Gardaí in Graiguenamanagh are investigating a break-in at a house in Ballycrinnigan, St Mullins between Sunday 14 and Wednesday 17 November.

A number of items were taken from an outhouse in the farmyard among them a Husqvarna chainsaw, two water troughs, a wooden butter churn and an iron gate. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around those dates is asked to contact gardaí.