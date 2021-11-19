Carlow people encouraged to support Africa Christmas appeal

Carlow people are being asked once again to support Self Help Africa’s seasonal charity campaign.

In the past decade people from Carlow have sponsored breeding programmes that have distributed hundreds of cattle, goats, pigs, sheep, chicks and guinea fowl and numerous beehives to small-scale farming households across sub-Saharan Africa.

The animals that are reared at community level in the organisation’s African programme countries can have a transformational effect on the lives of local families.

Self Help Africa have once again called on the Carlow public to support the increasingly popular ‘Lifetime Gifts’ seasonal charity campaign.

With the countdown to Christmas now well underway, seasonal shoppers are being invited once more to give gifts that can have a lasting impact, both at home, and amongst some of the poorest in the world.

As the coronavirus pandemic has pushed more and more of our buying online, Self Help Africa has stocked it’s ‘Lifetime Gifts’ web shop with a range of great products, that each come with thoughtful gift cards and e-cards for the friends and relatives in whose name their ‘virtual’ gifts are being bought.

‘Lifetime Gifts’ range in price from €12 for vitamin packed sweet potato vines, and €15 for improved quality seed, to piglets and goats for €30, beehives for €35, farm tools and bicycles for €70, and a whole host more.

All ‘Lifetime Gifts’ come with a corresponding gift card that is sent to you or to your intended gift recipient on your behalf. Alternatively, you can select and send an e-card to your loved on straight away!

To find out more about Self Help Africa’s ‘Lifetime Gifts’ for 2021 visit: selfhelpafrica.org/ie/shop for more information.