Carlow’s Unum wins national tech award

Carlow company Unum was recognised at a recent national technology awards show.

The local company has received the Excellence in Talent Development Award at the Technology Ireland Industry Awards 2021. This was the 29th annual Technology Ireland awards, which was supported this year by platinum sponsors EY, and gold sponsors Fidelity Investments, Workhuman and Enterprise Ireland.

Unum Group is a Fortune 500 US Insurer that provides employee benefit solutions to employers in the US, UK and Poland. Unum Ireland was established in 2008 and serves as a Centre of Excellence for strategic software development for Unum globally and is at the core of the Digital Transformation strategy of the group. Unum Ireland’s growing Digital Talent is a key component to transforming the evolution of our marketplace, proposition and customer experience. Based on this impact and success the Carlow office has grown by nearly 50% over the last two years and there are plans for further expansion.

Cork company Global Shares have been named as the Technology Ireland Company of the Year.

Other award winners of the event at the Westin Hotel, which was broadcast via live stream, were CameraMatics, MCO (MyComplianceOffice), Brightflag, TEKenable, AIB, Kinia, AWS and IBM Research in Ireland.

EY Ireland sponsors the prestigious Digital Technology Company of the Year Award. Marie Treacy, Technology Sector Leader and Partner with EY Ireland, commented: “In spite of weathering a year with more than its fair share of challenges, it’s quite remarkable to see the level of ingenuity and innovation demonstrated by the technology sector, not alone through the winning entries, but across the full spectrum of nominees.

“The sector is a true linchpin of the Irish business landscape, and played a significant role in keeping businesses, communities and vital services connected in the midst of the pandemic. All of this year’s winners have a huge amount to be proud of, having achieved what they did in such a challenging environment. On behalf of EY, I’d like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved.”