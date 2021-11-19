Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further 83 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow Friday evening. The rolling 14-day total is now 1,002 cases for the county.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,138 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 643 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 118 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Anyone who is going to get Covid-19 in December has not yet been infected. Their infection is not inevitable and there is still time to prevent it by small changes in our behaviour.