Major fire breaks out at Fermanagh factory

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A major fire at a factory near Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh has been brought under control, the Northern Ireland fire brigade has said.

60 members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently involved in tackling the major blaze at a factory on the Tattygare Road in Lisbellaw.

It is believed that the fire broke out just before 2pm on Friday.

Crews have been sent from across Fermanagh, Tyrone and Armagh to deal with the significant fire.

UPDATE: We are in attendance at a large fire at a commercial premises on the Tattygare road, Lisbellaw, Enniskillen. There are 8 Appliances at the scene including an 1 Aerial Appliance, 1 Water Tanker and 1 High Volume Pump. Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed pic.twitter.com/Pk6XcqJICM — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) November 19, 2021

A large plume of smoke is visible at the scene of the fire, with the firefighting operation still continuing.

Brian Coombes, group commander in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were faced with a large fire at a commercial premises, with significant smoke issuing from the building.”

Eight fire engines are at the scene, alongside two aerial appliances and a high-volume water pump.

“The fire is now under control. However, we expect significant resources to remain at the scene due to the size of the building,” Mr Coombes said.

Local people are being asked to avoid the scene and to keep doors and windows closed.