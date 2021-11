Michael Dunne

14 Woodbrook Place, Green Lane, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on November 17th, 2021.

Beloved son of the late Maunie and Paddy and much loved brother of Sean, Brendan, Patrick, Brian and Liz.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, uncle, nephew, niece, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.