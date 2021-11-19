NBI slammed for ongoing delays in broadband roll-out

By Suzanne Pender

ONGOING delays in the much-anticipated national broadband service, with large areas of Co Carlow facing lengthy wait times, caused concern at this month’s county council meeting.

Niall Beirne, head of strategic communications and stakeholders’ engagement at National Broadband Ireland (NBI), addressed the November meeting of Carlow County Council. Mr Beirne outlined the significant scale and scope of the project and also NBI’s interactive map, which outlines the progress of NBI in each location across the county. In Co Carlow there are upwards of nine ‘deployment areas’, which he stated were “all at various stages”.

Mr Beirne encouraged all to engage with the NBI website www.nbi.ie, where Eircodes can be submitted to get the latest information, while users can also sign in for updates. Mr Beirne said the intervention area has grown by 1,700 premises, which occurred because many initially placed in the blue area – which signifies adequate broadband – subsequently reported that they did not have adequate broadband and required to be placed in the intervention area.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue asked about the minimum speeds that premises can expect, pointing to villages such as Ballon, where the community centre can “get 250mbps or 500mps, while other places in the village are getting 30mbps or 35mbps”.

Cllr Arthur McDonald described broadband as “so volatile in south Carlow” and questioned the adequacy of the infrastructure.

“Where I live, we have absolutely no broadband … surrounded by big mountains, we don’t have a mobile phone, no reception, or a landline. It’s a pure and utter disaster,” said cllr Charlie Murphy.

“Communications were actually better 40 years ago than they are today – at least then you could have a telephone conversation in your house. And Eir have no interest whatsoever in fixing it,” added cllr Murphy.

Mr Beirne said NBI would supply minimum speeds of 500megs to 1,000megs. He stated that its contract was to ensure “no area was left behind”, and while heretofore a commercial model was employed by companies, its responsibility was to deliver broadband to parts of the country that have been left out.

“Our responsibility is to deliver to that cohort,” said Mr Beirne, adding that the project could take up to seven years.

Cllr Andrea Dalton recounted her own struggle with the process of including a particular area on the intervention map, which required numerous follow-ups over a number of weeks until this location finally registered in the intervention area.

“I would have concern that the process is right and that you are sure some areas are not being left behind,” she said, adding that this area she was working on behalf of included a company that employs 50 people, so broadband was very important.

Cllr John Pender was highly critical of the process, accusing NBI of “a lack of common sense” when it comes to building the new high-speed fibre broadband network.

“Why not include Garretstown, Rathvilly? In that case you went half-way up the road, then stopped; in Rathoe and Rathrush you went from either end of a road and left out 25 houses in the centre. There seems to be a lack of common sense about this. Why wouldn’t you finish out roads when you are there?” asked cllr Pender.

“You mentioned Duckett’s Grove as a broadband connection point. Well, I know someone who had an important meeting and wanted to be sure of broadband and went over there and couldn’t get it,” he said.

Cllr Pender spoke of the “fanfare” regarding the announcement of NBI, but for many households around the county there has been no progress.

“Imagine put up a new mast at the Fighting Cocks, and I know that meant a lot of people around my area were finally able to have a good service, but we shouldn’t have this delay with NBI. I agree with cllr Murphy: the people of Myshall deserve to have good broadband like everyone else,” he added.

Mr Beirne stated that NBI “do not have control over the intervention area”. He said he was “glad to hear the business with 50 employees were sorted” and expected that, when Eircodes are picked up for those premises moving from blue to amber, the “process will be a lot swifter”.

Mr Beirne accepted that “the scale and complexity” of some areas means they will be at the latter end of the project.

“We were told in our area it will be 2026 … that’s five years away. It doesn’t look like we can put away the carrier pigeon yet,” quipped cllr Charlie Murphy.