Rates of re-offending within one year of probation highest in the midwest – CSO

Friday, November 19, 2021

Muireann Duffy

The midwest region (Tipperary, Clare and Limerick) was found to have the highest re-offending rate within one year of the person being placed in the probation service at 34 per cent, while the near-by west (Galway, Mayo, Roscommon) had the lowest rate at 23 per cent.

Recently released figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) for 2017 show approximately 67 per cent of re-offences which occurred within one year took place within the first six months.

Of those convicted for theft and related offences, 35 per cent who received probation supervision re-offended, rising to 38 per cent among those convicted for public order offences.

Men under 25-years-old had the highest rate of re-offending within one year of being placed in the probation service (36 per cent), followed by women of the same age cohort (30 per cent).

Those figures fall sharply for men over 45-years-old (14 per cent), while the women over 45-year-old category had a less pronounced reduction, dropping to 24 per cent.

For the year, under 18s had the highest rate of one-year re-offending at 42.1 per cent, followed by people aged 18-24 (35 per cent).

The overall 2017 figures show a slight decrease on the previous year, dropping from 31 per cent to 29 per cent.

The CSO’s research found the majority of re-offences within the first year of probation related to road and traffic offences (23.1 per cent), followed by public order/social code offences (22.1 per cent) and theft and related offences (17.3 per cent).

