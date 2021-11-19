Student business programme launched

Cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, and Jim Woods, business adviser, Local Enterprise Office, Carlow County Council

By Elizabeth Lee

ASPIRING and future business people are drawing up plans and teasing out feasibility studies as they enter this year’s student enterprise programme, run by the local enterprise office.

More than 500 students from ten secondary schools in Co Carlow have registered for this year’s programme, all striving to make it to the national finals next April.

Established 20 years ago, the student business programme is an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices to encourage entrepreneurship in secondary schools.

The students will compete across three categories – junior, intermediate and senior – and judging takes place virtually via electronic submissions. Each student enterprise is challenged with creating, setting up and running their own business, which must show sales of their service or product.

The programme also has two additional categories that students can enter. These are the ‘most creative business idea’ video competition for the senior category and the ‘my entrepreneurial journey’ section for the junior and intermediate categories.

Cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: “Co Carlow has a proud history of entrepreneurship and I have no doubt that the student enterprise programmes supports the development of the next generation of entrepreneurs in the community.”

Jim Woods, business adviser with the Local Enterprise Office, said: “In recent years, we have seen students react to create businesses that are solving real-world problems, whether it be pandemic related or within sustainability and the green agenda. Our students don’t want to just create a business, but a business that makes a difference in the world and it’s fantastic to see. We are looking forward to seeing what this year’s students have to offer.

The programme has new range of online resources for 2021-22 at www.StudentEnterprise.ie, which will feature regular blogs and houses a full range of student enterprise resources for students and teachers.