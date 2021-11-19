What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 17 planning applications between 12 and 19 November.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown: Elgin Energy Services Ltd wishes to extend duration of planning permission for a solar farm on an area of approximately 14.16 hectares at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.

Jonathan Ryan wishes to construct a dormer-style dwelling at Ballycormick, Bagenalstown.

Paddy Maher wishes to construct a slatted cubicle house, a calf house and milking parlour at Clorusk, Royal Oak, Bagnelstown.

Bilboa: James Carr and Emer Farrell wish to construct a storey-and-a-half-type-extension to the rear of existing dwelling and domestic shed/garage at Bilboa Cross.

Carlow: Real Estate Graiguecullen Ltd wishes to alter and change of use to existing three-storey/two-storey mixed-use building at 139/140 Tullow Street, Carlow town. Proposed alterations include proposed pedestrian access route through shop to rear, conversion of part of existing shop to one studio apartment. Also proposed is subdivision of existing first-floor apartment into one one-bed apartment and two one-bed studio apartments with small extension to same; subdivision of existing apartment to two on-bedroom apartment with extension to rear of same; conversion of existing detached two storey to rear yard to two one-bed studio apartment.

Paul O’Brien wishes to revise the layout of houses at Governey Square, Co Carlow to provide two apartments and one town house further to planning register reference PL20/217.

MB Homes Ltd wishes to retain the change of use from a coffee shop to a pizza restaurant and takeaway, plus external signal, at 1 Hanover Court, Kennedy Street.

Milltown New Homes Ltd wishes to extend duration of planning permission for housing development comprising of 198 dwelling units consisting of 178 three-bed semi-detached two-storey houses, 18 two-storey three-bed terraced town houses and a two-storey building comprising of a crèche on the ground floor with two two-bed apartments over site entrance at Tullow Road, Carlow.

Sinead Byrne wishes to erect a fully-serviced dwelling house at Oak Park.

Byrne & Byrne Ltd wishes to extend duration of planning permission for construction of 130 dwellings, a crèche and 20 serviced sites and an element of inner relief road to facilitate the proposed development at Mortarstown, Carlow.

Ardell Ltd, T/A Sheehy Motors, wishes to replace existing pylon sign with new VW Commercial Vehicles pylon sign in the same position at Green Lane, Carlow.

Graiguecullen: Margaret and Michael Lennon wish to construct a single-storey extension to the rear of dwelling house at St Lazarian’s Terrace, Graiguecullen.

Graiguenaspideog: Brian Murphy wishes to construct an agricultural hayshed at Graiguenaspideog.

Hacketstown: Sarah Byrne wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling and domestic garage at Vermount, Hacketstown.

Kellistown: Island Stability Services Limited wishes to apply for ten-year planning permission for the development of a synchronous condenser grid support facility, which will connect to the adjoining ESB Kellistown electricity substation at Kellistown East. The proposed development will have a projected lifespan of 50 years.

St Mullins: Aoibhe McGahan and Dylan Hodge wish to erect a dwelling house and garage at Carriglead, St Mullins.

Tullow: Morrissey’s Pharmacy wishes to apply for change of use on ground floor-level from an office area (currently under construction) to a medical centre at Church Street, Tullow.