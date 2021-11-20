Forget Black Friday– shop local to save jobs

By Michael Godfrey

THE first Black Friday in Ireland was a bit of a novelty. Then some smart person decided to add on Cyber Monday, which was an even bigger novelty. Sadly, the entire month of November now appears to have morphed into Black Friday.

Believe it or not, Friday 26 November is supposed to be Black Friday, but since the first of the month more and more retailers have been getting on board. Marvellous, you might think, but in reality it’s not really that good at all.

Yes, it is great if you are buying big-ticket items such as electrical appliances or furniture. However, most retailers are not in that space, but they are in the space of selling goods at all kinds of prices for a one-off Christmas present, which leads me on to a timely reminder that with a maximum 32 days left before the business community shuts shop for another year on Christmas Eve that we remember them with our shopping lists.

For too many years I have been an advocate of spending as much money as possible locally at this time of the year. Perhaps this year more than ever, our business community needs our support.

I was in a shop recently and couldn’t but think that some of the items on display were leftovers from last year. Don’t get me wrong: they were perfectly okay, but I knew in my heart of hearts the man behind the counter was trying to make up for what he hadn’t sold in 2020.

Granted, a number of factors can explain why that might have happened, but one of them was the explosion – and that is the only way to describe it – of online shopping and the growing popularity of Black Friday.

I love a bargain as much as the next person and I’m not averse to hammering out a deal over the counter – much to the annoyance of my wife whenever she comes shopping with me – but at least I know that my few bob will stay local. I am repeating myself when I say that whenever we shop online, we have no idea where our money ends up, but that destination will probably be at the far side of the globe.

Thankfully, a disruption in the supply chain because of the Suez Canal incident, Brexit, a shortage of HGV drivers and cargo containers being in the wrong parts of the world means that most people have slowed down their online purchases. They simply do not know when the goods will arrive.

That encourages me somewhat, but I still worry that by the time ‘traditional’ Christmas spending – which used to start on 8 December – gets underway, there won’t be any money left to satisfy the local economy.

The ‘I’m all right, Jack’ mentality is good for some things, but not for this. No business, or at least no increase in sales, means only one thing: layoffs. There may be a labour shortage in some sectors at the moment, but we all know that will not last.

There are enough boarded-up shops in Carlow, and I for one do not want to see any more. But come the New Year, that is what we will see unless we make a conscious decision to spend locally.

I don’t buy into the notion that it is better to go to Grafton Street, Dundrum or, God forbid, Newry, to get a bargain. There are bargains galore locally and if you take into account the cost of petrol/diesel which, by the way, has increased by 30% year on year, onsite parking and maybe a cup of tea and a sandwich, whatever you think you might have saved will have evaporated by the time you get to Kilcullen.

So, for the very last time in 2021, whenever you decide to loosen the purse strings, please make sure you spend as much of your hard-earned cash locally as possible. You may be making the difference for a family member, a friend or just an acquaintance to retain their job come the New Year.

Isn’t that a wonderful present to give to someone?