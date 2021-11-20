Meetings won’t return to council HQ until 2022

By Suzanne Pender

IT WILL be at least 2022 before Carlow County Council returns to county buildings for monthly meetings.

At this month’s meeting in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre, director of services Michael Rainey confirmed that it would be “January or February” before the meetings would be back in the chamber. The chamber is currently undergoing renovation, which will allow “blended option” in terms of in-person and virtual attendance.

Mr Rainey also took the opportunity to thank the staff at Visual for their support in hosting the monthly meeting since the return of in-person council meetings in mid-2021.