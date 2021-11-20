Tom McDonald: well-known proprietor of Mac’s Menswear in Carlow town

By Charlie Keegan

CARLOW town lost one of its longest-serving and most highly respected businessmen with the passing of Tom McDonald on Friday 29 October at SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig. Tom, aged 88, from Ballinabranna, Carlow had been in failing health for a number of years. He was a resident of SignaCare for the final five weeks of his life, where he received outstanding care.

A native of Ballinabranna, Tom was the son of Patrick and Mary (née Brenan) McDonald. His father was a small-scale farmer and his mother a teacher in Ballinabranna Girls School until 1952.

Tom joined the drapery trade in 1951 as a shop assistant at Mac’s Menswear, 6 Tullow Street, Carlow working for Evan McDonnell, proprietor. Having served his time to the trade, Tom emigrated to New York in January 1958, continuing in menswear at Rogers Pete Company.

Early in 1960, Evan McDonnell contacted Tom in New York asking him to come home to manage Mac’s. Tom agreed and returned to Mac’s in July 1960. In 1975, Tom purchased Mac’s and continued as proprietor until his retirement in 1997, when he handed over the reins to his son Declan.

The family business expanded with Tom at the helm, establishing Top Gear in Carlow, followed by another branch of Mac’s Menswear in Kilkenny. Additional stores were developed – Detail at Potato Market, Carlow and Detail, High Street, Kilkenny – jointly owned and managed by Tom’s sons Philip and Carl.

On 4 July 1961, Tom married the love of his life, Kathleen Byrne from Ballinabranna, in St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge. Tom and Kathleen had a wonderful life together, raising seven children.

On Sunday 4 July 2021, the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a special papal acknowledgement at St Fintan’s Church in Ballinabranna. It was a nostalgic occasion for the entire McDonald family, as two days later Tom was admitted to the Beacon Hospital in Dublin.

Tom and Kathleen were a truly united couple; on special family occasions at the McDonald home, Tom would call for “hush” during a sing-song for Kathleen’s lovely rendition of ***Danny Boy***.

A man of unfailing good humour and quick wit, Tom McDonald had that greatest of all business assets – the common touch. He had a trademark welcoming smile for anyone who crossed the threshold of Mac’s Menswear.

Tom was a man who, at a glance, would tell you what size shirt, suit, shoes or hat would be a best fit – and he would invariably be on the ball. His customers trusted him implicitly, in the knowledge that if they were going for a full rig-out, they would leave the shop as if stepping out of a catalogue.

Apart from his working life, Tom was a man of many interests. A true Gael in his younger days, Tom played Gaelic football for Ballinabranna, being a speedy corner forward. He won a Carlow junior football championship medal with the club in 1963, when St Andrew’s, Bagenalstown were defeated in the final. Earlier in 1957, Tom was part of the first adult football team to bring success to Ballinabranna, when the club won the Myshall GAA seven-a-side football tournament with final victory over Palatine. Seven-a-side suited a small, fast player like Tom.

It was also a source of great pride to Tom that when domiciled in New York he won a football championship medal, playing in the colours of Sligo.

After his playing days, Tom became immersed in Ballinabranna GFC, serving as a selector for the wearers of the green and gold, while taking on a variety of officer posts, including club secretary. He also managed Ballinabranna with Martin Dermody and Bob Sheehan, when the club last contested a Carlow senior football championship final in 1973, losing to Kildavin.

He was a lifelong supporter of Carlow county teams in football and hurling. Any GAA customer in Mac’s Menswear was sure to be engaged in conversation about the current state of the game at local and national levels. Tom was a shrewd judge of all football and hurling games.

Tom also played hockey, along with his lifelong friend and brother-in-law, the late Vincent Byrne from Ballinabranna. They played for Carlow Hockey Club and on one occasion fell victim to the GAA’s infamous Rule 27, which banned ‘foreign’ games. Tom and Vincent appealed that decision and succeeded on the grounds that they had only been seen carrying hockey sticks and were not actually seen playing the game!

The vast majority of the flood of condolences on social media following Tom’s passing referred to him as a gentleman to his fingertips, a man with a great knowledge of family history, a wonderful host at his ‘Leinster View’ home and always to be found in the middle of things – ‘stories, songs and set-ups’, as one message stated.

Tom took great pride in his community, participating in many pantomimes and plays that were staged in Ballinabranna Hall. His funny onstage antics with the late Jimmy Daly and Vincent Byrne were brought to mind in the wake of Tom’s passing.

Tom was also an accomplished bridge player, an interest he took up on retirement. He was a member of the Academy Bridge Club in Carlow and was a winner of the club’s president’s prize on several occasions with his bridge partner Geraldine O’Sullivan, Oak Park.

Tom reposed in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow on Sunday 31 October, where prayers were led by Deacon Patrick Roche. His remains were removed on Monday to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, with guards of honour formed by Ballinabranna GFC, Michael Davitt’s GAA and former work colleagues from Mac’s Menswear.

Fr Tom Lalor, CC, Tinryland and former parish priest of Leighlinbridge, celebrated Tom’s funeral Mass, assisted by Deacon Roche.

The service began with a welcoming message read by Declan (son) to family and friends joining via livestream.

Symbols representing Tom’s life were presented by grandchildren Ellie, Grace, Ben, Jennifer, Amy and Oliver. Readings at Mass were by Mary McDonald Orfanos (daughter) and Barry McDonald (son), while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by grandchildren Brian, Cian, Tom, Grace, Eva and Evan, son-in-law Anastasi and daughter-in-law Louise. Alan (son) delivered a moving Communion Reflection.

There was a fitting eulogy to his dad by son Vincent, while Philip (son) expressed thanks to everyone for their support at a great time of loss for the McDonald family.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Majella Swan and Stephen Harland, backed by the Ballinabranna parish choir. Following Mass, Tom was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery, with Fr Lalor reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Tom is mourned by his wife Kathleen, children Vincent (San Antonio, Texas), Mary (New York), Barry (South Carolina), Alan (Danesfort, Co Kilkenny), Declan (Ballinabranna), Philip (Ballyhide, Carlow) and Carl (Ballinabranna), his son-in-law Anastasi, daughters-in-law Tracy, Sandra, Megan, Sandra, Shauna and Louise, his grandchildren, sister-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Ní fheicimid a leithéid arís.