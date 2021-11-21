Avian bird flu cases discovered in Monaghan turkey flock

A number of cases of bird flu have been detected among Irish turkeys, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Avian Influenza H5N1 was confirmed in a turkey flock from Co Monaghan after the birds were tested.

Restriction zones are established in the area in an effort to prevent further spread.

The same type of bird flu was identified in wild birds in counties Galway, Limerick, Offaly, Donegal, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wexford and Waterford in recent weeks.

Since early October, outbreaks have also been identified in poultry flocks in Italy, Poland, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Hungary, Estonia, Norway, Bulgaria, Belgium and the UK.

A protection zone with a radius of at least 3km will be set up around the infected holding in Monaghan, and a surveillance zone with a radius of at least 10km will also be put in place.

A census of all holdings within these zones will be conducted, according to the department.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that no human infections of this virus have been reported in Europe, and therefore the risk to humans is considered very low.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds, including ducks, geese, swans, gulls or birds of prey.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has introduced regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 requiring flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in a secure building, so no wild birds or other animals can access them.

These regulations will come into force on November 22nd.