Christmas party for active retired group

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Active Retired Association will hold its Christmas party in the Seven Oaks Hotel on Wednesday 8 December.

Mgr Brendan Byrne and Rev David White will start proceedings at 2pm, which will then be followed by dinner. Music will be provided by Leslie Dunne. The cost for members (those who paid in 2020 or 2021) is €5; and €25 for non-members.

All are encouraged to come along and consider becoming a member of Carlow Active Retired Association. For bookings, contact Eilis Kelly on 087 2054666 by 30 November.