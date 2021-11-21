  • Home >
Four men arrested as €200,000 worth of cannabis seized in Sligo

Sunday, November 21, 2021

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Four men have been arrested as part of a garda operation in Sligo that saw over €200,000 worth of cannabis seized.

Eighty-five cannabis plants, with a value of €68,000, were found as part of a search of a vacant house in the Ballymote area on Saturday.

Gardaí also found suspected cannabis herb in the house with an estimated value of €140,000.

Four men were arrested, and two men in their 40s are being detained at Ballymote Garda station.

Two other men, both in their 30s, are being questioned at Sligo Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”

