Rathwood wins top accolade at Carlow Chamber Business Awards

RATHWOOD Garden and Furniture World was named the Carlow Business of the Year at the County Carlow Chamber Business Awards last Thursday night. The Outstanding Small Business of the Year Award went to Doyles Tarmacadam Ltd, while the President’s Award was presented to Carlow Town Community First Responders.

Carlow Pride Festival won the Spirit of Carlow Award, which was sponsored by The Nationalist.

In all, 19 awards were presented at the Chamber Business Awards, which had been cancelled last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, to ensure there was appropriate social distancing in place, the awards were hosted in three separate locations: the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow, Ballykealey House in Ballon and the Lord Bagenal Hotel in Leighlinbridge.

The event was a triumph of technology and organisation, with few technical difficulties and a lot of goodwill from the business community. Live streams from each of the three hotels ensured that all the attendees could enjoy the awards ceremony, no matter where they were based.

The positive mood of the evening was captured by Colin Duggan, president of County Carlow Chamber of Commerce, in his keynote address. Addressing the ongoing issue of the global pandemic, Mr Duggan said: “This was our world war, this was our emergency, this was our great test. The past two years have been among the most challenging in living memory, for both business and private life. The spectre of March 2020 continues to haunt us, but the advent of vaccination has given us real hope.

“What many have lost can never be replaced and, without a doubt, how we live, work and conduct business has changed irrevocably. We have embraced change so readily and it has given us great strength to face down any new challenge that may come at us in the future.

“Our recovery in 2022 and beyond will not mean a return to business as it was; rather, it will mean once again finding our feet in a new reality and ensuring we have a strong stance from which to move forward. As a chamber, I believe it is up to us to lead the charge in these challenges. If there is to be a new world, then we should not only embrace it but become pioneers.”

Mr Duggan thanked the event’s overall sponsor Bank of Ireland and the sponsors of the individual awards. He also had a special word of praise for Hedgehog Productions and Premier Sound and Lighting, whose expertise ensured that the awards ceremony shifted seamlessly between the three venues.

COUNTY CARLOW CHAMBER BUSINESS AWARDS

Carlow Business of the Year: Rathwood Garden and Furniture World

Outstanding Small Business of the Year: Doyles Tarmacadam Ltd

President’s Award: Carlow Town Community First Responders

Spirit of Carlow Award: Carlow Pride Festival

Community Award: Tullow RFC

Employee of the year: John Whelan of Carlow Toolmaking Services

Food and beverage producers award: Coolanowle Foodhall

Best innovative dining experience: Rath Hospitality T/A Teach Dolmain

Best presented premises/shop front – Carlow Town: Tile ’N’ Style

Best presented premises/shop front – Tullow and Carlow North: Café de Mode

Best presented premises/shop front – Muine Bheag and Carlow South: Clashganny House Restaurant

Customer service award: PB Machine Tech

Professional services award: PDS & Associates

Research innovation and technology award: Burnside Autocyl Ltd

Business supporting community award: KCLR

Sustainability award: An Siopa Glas, Ballon

Best online presence: Arboretum & Lifestyle Garden Centre

Lifetime achievement award: Robert Quinn

Carlow ambassador of the year: Dr Patricia Mulcahy