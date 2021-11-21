  • Home >
Rathwood wins top accolade at Carlow Chamber Business Awards

Sunday, November 21, 2021

Best online presence Arboretum and Lifestyle Garden Centre: cllr John McDonald, Darragh Simpson from the Arboretum and Paul Byrne, director of Carlow chamber

Best presented business premises, Muine Bheag and Carlow South  Clashganny House: cllr Michael Doran; Karen White of Clashganny House; and chamber president Colin Duggan

Best presented premises, Carlow  Tile ‘N’ Style: cllr Ken Murnane; Brendan Horan, Tile ‘N’ Style; Yvonne Jones

Business supporting community award  KCLR: Yvonne Jones; John Purcell, KCLR; Clive Waldron, Carlow District Credit Union

Research innovation and technology award  Burnside Autocyl Ltd: Declan Doyle, IT Carlow; John Ritmeisters, Burnside Autocyl; and Carlow chamber president Colin Duggan

Sustainability award An Siopa Glas: Caroline Kelly; Máire George of An Siopa Glas; and chamber president Colin Duggan

Best presented premises, Tullow and Carlow North  Café de Mode: cllr Brian O’Donoghue; Dave Lloyd, Café de Mode, Ballon; Paul Byrne, director of Carlow chamber

Carlow Ambassador Dr Patricia Mulcahy: Norah Ryan of Barrow Training; Dr Patricia Mulcahy, president of IT Carlow; Yvonne Jones, Carlow chamber

Customer Service Award PB Machine Tech: Heidi Sutton, business customer advisor, AIB; Brónagh Keenan, PB Machine Tech; Paul Byrne

Innovative dining experience, Rath Hospitality t/a Teach Dolmain:Caroline Kelly of Burnside Autocy; David Rath; and Kirsty Kavanagh of Carlow chamber

Employee of the year  John Whelan of Carlow Toolmaking Service: Conor Healy of Horizon Safety; John Whelan; and Kirsty Kavanagh, Carlow chamber

Food and beverage producers award  Coolanowle Foodhall: Emma Kinsella, sales and marketing manager, Talbot Hotel; Jimmy Mulhall, Coolanowle Foodhall; and Colin Duggan, chamber president

Lifetime Achievement Award  Robert Quinn: Rowena Dooley, principal at Dooley Motors; Robert Quinn; and Carlow chamber president Colin Duggan

Professional Services Award  PDS and Associates: Alan O’Reilly, Blacknight; Paddy Byrne of PDS; and Kirsty Kavanagh

 

Community Award  Tullow RFC: Pat Gardiner, general manager, KCLR; Paddy Browne, Tullow RFC; and Colin Duggan, president of County Carlow Chamber

Outstanding small business of the year  Doyle’s Tarmacadam Ltd: Lisa Harney of Harney Nolan Chartered Accountants; Shauna Doyle of Doyles Tarmacadam; and chamber president Colin Duggan

President’s Award  Carlow Town First Responders: Padraig O’Neill, managing director and VP, Unum Ireland;Art Griffin, Carlow Town First Responders; and Colin Duggan, president of County Carlow Chamber

Spirit of Carlow Award, sponsored by The Nationalist  Carlow Pride Festival: Conal O’Boyle, Editor, The Nationalist; John Paul Payne, Carlow Pride Festival; and Carlow chamber president Colin Duggan

Business of the Year  Rathwood Garden and Furniture World: Madeline Ryan, Bank of Ireland; Patrick Keogh, Rathwood Garden and Furniture World; Colin Duggan, president of County Carlow Chamber

RATHWOOD Garden and Furniture World was named the Carlow Business of the Year at the County Carlow Chamber Business Awards last Thursday night. The Outstanding Small Business of the Year Award went to Doyles Tarmacadam Ltd, while the President’s Award was presented to Carlow Town Community First Responders.

Carlow Pride Festival won the Spirit of Carlow Award, which was sponsored by The Nationalist.

In all, 19 awards were presented at the Chamber Business Awards, which had been cancelled last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, to ensure there was appropriate social distancing in place, the awards were hosted in three separate locations: the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow, Ballykealey House in Ballon and the Lord Bagenal Hotel in Leighlinbridge.

The event was a triumph of technology and organisation, with few technical difficulties and a lot of goodwill from the business community. Live streams from each of the three hotels ensured that all the attendees could enjoy the awards ceremony, no matter where they were based.

The positive mood of the evening was captured by Colin Duggan, president of County Carlow Chamber of Commerce, in his keynote address. Addressing the ongoing issue of the global pandemic, Mr Duggan said: “This was our world war, this was our emergency, this was our great test. The past two years have been among the most challenging in living memory, for both business and private life. The spectre of March 2020 continues to haunt us, but the advent of vaccination has given us real hope.

“What many have lost can never be replaced and, without a doubt, how we live, work and conduct business has changed irrevocably. We have embraced change so readily and it has given us great strength to face down any new challenge that may come at us in the future.

“Our recovery in 2022 and beyond will not mean a return to business as it was; rather, it will mean once again finding our feet in a new reality and ensuring we have a strong stance from which to move forward. As a chamber, I believe it is up to us to lead the charge in these challenges. If there is to be a new world, then we should not only embrace it but become pioneers.”

Mr Duggan thanked the event’s overall sponsor Bank of Ireland and the sponsors of the individual awards. He also had a special word of praise for Hedgehog Productions and Premier Sound and Lighting, whose expertise ensured that the awards ceremony shifted seamlessly between the three venues.

COUNTY CARLOW CHAMBER BUSINESS AWARDS

Carlow Business of the Year: Rathwood Garden and Furniture World

Outstanding Small Business of the Year: Doyles Tarmacadam Ltd

President’s Award: Carlow Town Community First Responders

Spirit of Carlow Award: Carlow Pride Festival

Community Award: Tullow RFC

Employee of the year: John Whelan of Carlow Toolmaking Services

Food and beverage producers award: Coolanowle Foodhall

Best innovative dining experience: Rath Hospitality T/A Teach Dolmain

Best presented premises/shop front – Carlow Town: Tile ’N’ Style

Best presented premises/shop front – Tullow and Carlow North: Café de Mode

Best presented premises/shop front – Muine Bheag and Carlow South: Clashganny House Restaurant

Customer service award: PB Machine Tech

Professional services award: PDS & Associates

Research innovation and technology award: Burnside Autocyl Ltd

Business supporting community award: KCLR

Sustainability award: An Siopa Glas, Ballon

Best online presence: Arboretum & Lifestyle Garden Centre

Lifetime achievement award: Robert Quinn

Carlow ambassador of the year: Dr Patricia Mulcahy

 

