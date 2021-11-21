Rehearsals in full flow for choral society’s Christmas concert

By Suzanne Pender

A WONDERFUL night of music in a seasonal atmosphere is promised by Carlow Choral Society as they present Gloria – a Christmas Concert on Saturday 4 December at 8.30pm.

The concert will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow and is sure to set the entire family up for the festive season with a beautiful repertoire of music.

The programme is very much a celebration of Christmas music featuring James Whitbourn’s fabulous Missa Carolae and lots of favourite Christmas carols, including Hark! the herald angels sing, Ding dong merrily on high, Joy to the world and Carol of the bells.

The concert is conducted by Blánaid Murphy, accompanied by The Dublin Brass Ensemble and Yvonne Collier on organ.

“We are rehearsing every Monday night in the cathedral and on Thursday nights in the Methodist Church, Athy Road – splitting the rehearsals between the men and ladies, so yes, we are working hard towards the concert,” said Stephen Harland of Carlow Choral Society.

“We have 57 members back since we started again, which is the full choir, but good numbers, and people are still travelling from Wexford, Dublin and Kilkenny for rehearsals,” added Stephen.

Tickets for Gloria – a Christmas Concert are €20 online from Eventbrite (plus booking fee of €1.59), while children are free.

Admittance on the night will be from 8.10pm and all safety guidelines will be in place. A Covid certificate and mask are essential for admission, and for safety, all are ask to wear a mask at all times.

See www.carlowchoralsociety.net for more detail, or go to https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/gloria-a-christmas-concert-tickets-206021183907