Covid adviser warns against ‘false reassurance’ from negative antigen tests

Vivienne Clarke

The Covid adviser to the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), Dr Mary Favier has warned that people can be “falsely reassured” by negative antigen test results.

That was a real concern, she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

“If you have a negative antigen result it doesn’t mean you don’t have Covid,” she said.

However, if a person tested positive then it was very likely that they did have Covid, and they should get a PCR test, she urged.

Dr Favier expressed concern that parents were using tests for reassurance on children who had symptoms and then sending them to school. Any child with symptoms should stay at home, she said.

Dr Favier explained it was a very difficult and stressful situation for parents and for teachers, but schools were managing the situation very well.

It was a “big challenge” for parents and GPs to tell the difference between a severe respiratory infection and Covid because the symptoms were so similar, that’s why it was important to get a PCR test.

“We’re going to have a very busy winter.”

Dr Favier said she had never seen so many cases of respiratory infection so early and so many children getting very sick, some requiring hospitalisation.

The booster campaign for over 80s was now complete, she said with the over 70s due to be concluded this week (in her practice). It was great to see how effective the booster campaign was with Covid rates in those cohorts dropping, she added.

GPs are under pressure because there were not enough general practices in the country. The Covid adviser said that was why some GPs were referring over 70 and over 80s to vaccination centres.

Dr Favier said she was aware of some cases where individuals entitled to the booster had gone to vaccination centres without an appointment and had received the vaccine, but it was a subtle balance and people needed to stick to the HSE advice and await an appointment.

Anyone who was not yet vaccinated would be given priority if they registered and would receive their vaccine within two days, she said.