Death notices and funeral announcements

The late Mary Maher

The death has occurred of Mary Maher, née Keating, 27 Hillbrook Est., Tullow, Co. Carlow 20 November 2021 peacefully in the loving care of all at Sónas Nursing Home, Tullow. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie, brother Thomas and son Colin.

Sadly missed by her loving family Assumpta, Martina, Lynda, Miriam, Lisa, Pauline, Gillian and Billy, brothers Dermot and Michael, sons-in-law Shane, Dinny, DJ, Joe and Eddie, daughters-in-law Caroline, Ann-Marie and Lorraine, grandchildren Aimeian, Leon, Kasey, Aibhin, Doireann, Gemma, Darragh, Alix, Billie, Zoe, Katie, Hannah, Cody, Billy, Mark, Cora, Jack, Aron, Alan, Joseph, Aoife, Jake, Lauren, Shane, Libby, Lucy, Kayleigh, Orie and Kade, great-grandchildren Alisha, Hunter, Savannah, Kane and Rocco, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Tuesday 23 November for 11am Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link http://www.tullowparish.com

The late June Hickey

The death has occurred of June Hickey (née Smyth) 16 Bestfield, Athy Road, Carlow Town on 21 November 2021 at the District Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Billy and much loved mother of Paula, Anne and Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters, son, sisters Irene (Manchester) and Frances Kelly, son-in-law Enda, daughter-in-law Niamh, adored grandchildren Éanna, Orla and Saoirse, brother-in-law Genie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerrton Castle, Carlow this evening (Monday) concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow Tuesday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using this link www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/



The late Tony Murphy

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Murphy, Abbey View, Campile, Co. Wexford and formerly Boherduff, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his family and in the tender care of the staff of SignaCare, New Ross on 21 November 2021.

Beloved husband of Dorothy, dearly loved father of Michael and Collette, brother of Kathleen, March, Caroline, Vera and Kevin. Predeceased by his brother Daniel and sister Breda.

Tony will be sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow town (Eircode R93 TC53) tomorrow Tuesday from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Service on Wednesday morning at 11am in the funeral home followed by burial afterwards in Newtown Cemetery, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21 P206)

The late Marty Kelly

The death has occurred of Monica (Marty) 8 New Oak Estate, Carlow and formerly of Campion Crescent, Kildare Town, 21 November 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by her parents Tom and Margaret, brother Maxi and sister Marie Flanagan. Sadly missed by her sister Nuala, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow tomorrow (Tuesday) evening from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town. Burial afterwards in St Conleth’s Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Marty’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link:

https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/