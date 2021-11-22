Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding unidentified man found dead in Co Meath

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information regarding the remains of an unidentified man discovered in Co Meath 30 years ago.

The appeal follows a review into the case in consultation with the Garda Missing Person Unit.

The man’s body was found in Bracetown, Co Meath on April 18th, 1991. It is believed the man was aged between 45 to 55-years-old at the time of his death and was approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height and of medium build.

Gardaí say the man had light brown hair, receding on the forehead and grey on the sides, brown eyes and signs of past dental work. Officers also discovered a St Christopher’s medal in his pocket.

As part of the review earlier this year, the man’s remains were exhumed from the cemetery in Navan, Co Meath, the results of which suggested he may have had an issue with his right knee which may have caused him pain, leading him to walk with a limp.

Despite extensive enquiries to date, Gardaí said they have still be unable to identify the man but believe he may have been sleeping rough in Bracetown for up to a week prior to his death.

Officers believe a family member or childhood connection may have led to him visiting the area and it is thought he attended a local GAA match on the evening before his death.

Gardaí confirmed the sole purpose of the appeal is to identify the man and notify his family, stating the matter is not a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda station on 046-9481540, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.